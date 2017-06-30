Joe Scarborough claims he has proof of Trump’s “blackmail” but MSNBC won’t show the goods

On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to blast “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and thus set in motion a drama that promises to play into the weekend. In his initial tweet, Trump said Brzezinski was “bleeding bad from face-lift” during a New Year’s Eve trip to Mar-a-Lago.

In a press conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan remarked, “obviously, I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.” Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) tweeted, “this isn’t normal and beneath the dignity of the office.” Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who republicans have been trying to get on-board with their health care bill, wrote “Stop it!” and “do you want to be remembered for your tweets or your accomplishments?”





Then on Friday morning, the Washington Post ran an op-ed co-authored by Brzezinski and Scarborough claiming that “top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.” On their show, the hosts echoed those claims and detailed what they called “harassment” at the hands of the National Enquirer.

RELATED: President Trump gets personal with insults directed at MSNBC’s Mika Brzenzinski

Trump hit back on Twitter, saying that he watched the show and claimed that Scarborough had called him in order to stop the National Enquirer story but “I said no!”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

In response, Scarborough claimed to “have texts from top aides.”

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you? https://t.co/aAoUj5HYZS — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

However, MSNBC has backed away from releasing the conversations. An MSNBC spokesperson told Rare that the company has no plans to release the conversations between Scarborough and White House aides. However, we were also informed that Joe Scarborough “kept management abreast of the situation [in regards to the National Enquirer story] as it developed.”