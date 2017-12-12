Menu
police Read this Next

NYPD has identified the Marines, Army, and lawyer who stopped the New York City bomber
Advertisement

Middle school student Keaton Jones made headlines across the country for his viral video that included an emotional plea for bullying to stop.


What followed was a backlash against his mother, as skepticism emerged on what one athlete called a “money scam.” Others pushed back as well, digging up old photos on Keaton Jones’ mother, Kimberly Jones’ Facebook page that apparently took aim at “butt hurt Americans,” with two photos including a Confederate flag.

Kimberly Jones pushed back in an interview with CBS News.

RELATED: An MMA fighter says Keaton Jones’ mother asked him something “sad and disgusting” when he reached out

“The only two photos — the only two photos on my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag. It was ironic. It was funny,” Jones said. “I’ve said I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn’t racist.”

As for the video’s impact, Kimberly Jones says, “It made me feel like I had accomplished something real. Something that could actually change the world.”

In the original video, Keaton Jones said he had milk poured on him and food thrown at him during lunch in the school’s cafeteria as he was bullied from five students. Principal Greg Clay said that particular incident — which was described by Keaton with tears in his eyes — was resolved “weeks ago,” and he wasn’t aware of repeated bullying of Keaton, per Knox News.

“I can’t tell you what was done,” he added, “but I can tell you action was taken with the children.”

According to the report, the Union County Board of Education noted they “will not tolerate bullying.” The student won’t return to school until January, though the school reportedly plans on holding an anti-bullying assembly.

Mother of viral bullied boy responds to vicious backlash over Confederate flag photo YouTube/Guardian CBS News/screenshot
Raj Prashad About the author:
Raj is the editor of FanBuzz.com.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

This adorable celebrity baby has some big news to share with her daddy’s fans

This adorable celebrity baby has some big news to share with her daddy’s fans

NYPD has identified the Marines, Army, and lawyer who stopped the New York City bomber
Rare News

NYPD has identified the Marines, Army, and lawyer who stopped the New York City bomber

,
“I will f—–g kill everybody!”: Woman lashes out on plane after sneaking bathroom cigarette
Caught on video

“I will f—–g kill everybody!”: Woman lashes out on plane after sneaking bathroom cigarette

,
Woman forced by boyfriend to walk naked down a freezing Harlem street speaks about that day
Crime and punishment

Woman forced by boyfriend to walk naked down a freezing Harlem street speaks about that day

,
Who the family of the NYC bomber is focusing on in all of this is a major head-scratcher
Across the U.S.A.

Who the family of the NYC bomber is focusing on in all of this is a major head-scratcher

,
Advertisement