Las Vegas shooter’s longtime friend says he was a man who “cared about everybody”

A friend and longtime employee of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock said the 64-year-old “cared about everybody” and tried his best to “make people happy,” the Daily Mail reports.

Lisa Crawford, of Dallas, Texas, who managed an apartment that Paddock owned from 2006 to 2012, spoke to ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” fighting back tears as she tried reconcile the man she knew with the one who killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 more when he opened fire on concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.





“He tried to make people happy. He tried to make people care. And I don’t know what happened to him,” Crawford said.

She said Paddock, who apparently committed suicide before law enforcement reached his room, was a humorous person and generous with his tenants.

Crawford said she last spoke to Paddock a few weeks ago via email, when he checked in on her during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“I have read them over and over and over again,” Crawford said of her correspondence with him. “I’ve even looked at some photos online of, I guess, him and his girlfriend. You know, I was even trying to look into his eyes to see if I saw something that wasn’t normal, you know. No, I didn’t see anything.”

Crawford said she feels guilty simply for knowing Paddock and that she suffered an emotional breakdown in the wake of the shooting.

“I have cried for those people so many times, I almost feel like I’m out of tears sometimes,” Crawford said. “It could have been my mom, my children.”