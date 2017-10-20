Mandalay Bay hotel decides what to do with Las Vegas murderer’s infamous suite

The suite rented by Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock will remain locked indefinitely as hotel employees work to preserve evidence related to the shooting.

MGM Resorts International, which owns and operates the resort and casino, announced Thursday that they will not rent the 32nd-floor room following the Oct. 1 massacre that killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 others attending a country music concert.

“This was a terrible tragedy perpetrated by an evil man,” MGM said in a statement, according to the Las Vegas Sun. “We have no intention of renting that room.”





The company decided to shutter the room indefinitely Thursday as Mandalay Bay officials were ordered to preserve photos, surveillance video and other evidence pertaining to the incident.

It’s unclear what Mandalay Bay will do with the infamous room once the investigation is completed. The company is said to be cooperating with investigators. It has been asked to hand over all of Paddock’s gambling records there.

Meanwhile, after a change in the timeline of events that night, social media has taken off with conspiracy theories about what really happened that night with some claiming that Paddock was a “left-wing nut job” and ISIS operative.

Police officials urge people to understand that they aren’t hiding anything.

“There is no conspiracy between the FBI, LVMPD, and the MGM,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters earlier this week. “Nobody is attempting to hide anything.”