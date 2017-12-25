A Pennsylvania woman thought the electric bill she racked up might have something to do with her Christmas lights, but then she thought about the billions she owed and knew there must have been a mistake.





It was an awkward and confusing moment for 58-year-old Mary Horomanski when she went online this month to check her electric bill and found that she owed $284,460,000,000.

Horomanski told Go Erie that her eyes "just about popped out of [her] head" when she saw it. Can you blame her?

“My eyes just about popped out of my head. We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong,” she said. Not even Clark Griswold could rack up such a bill with Christmas lights, so it was obviously a mistake.

The hilarious and awful thing about this is that she would have been on the hook for a minimum payment in December of $28,156 had she not gotten that bill adjusted.

But Horomanski got her son to call the electric company Penelec and they agreed that her real bill was $284.46.

That’s a pretty big difference.

Hormanski later quipped that her son should have gotten her a heart monitor for Christmas.