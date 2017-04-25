Influential Senator makes a very big proclamation about the next Cold War

“Are we in a new Cold War?”

“We are.”

That’s Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, seeming to confirm that the United States has reentered a period of sustained aggression with Russia that matches the height of the Cold War.

He made the remarks in an interview with Marc Rotterman on North Carolina Channel, public television hosted by the University of North Carolina. As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burr’s opinion on the matter has gravity.

“It mirrors very much what we saw in the 1980s, except for the fact that Russia, just like China, has used technology to leverage what they can do offensively […] in a way that even the United States hadn’t leveraged,” he says.

Burr warns that the United States, which has the largest, most expensive military on Earth, is falling behind technologically. To him, the “outdated procurement process” in use by the U.S. Military is the issue.

“They’ve taken this ‘birth of technology’ and incorporated it into the R&D [Research and Development] of weapons,” he says.