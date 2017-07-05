Kim Jong-Un brags that his ICBM is a July Fourth “gift” to the “American b******s”

North Korea has reportedly finally built an intercontinental ballistic missile with the capability of reaching Alaska. The nation’s state media announced that the missile is capable of carrying “large, heavy nuclear warhead” and re-entering the atmosphere after launching, according to the Straits Times.

RELATED: President Trump criticizes North Korea and delivers a veiled threat about the nation’s future

The successful test prompted a series of impromptu 4th of July meetings between the White House and military and diplomatic officials. The test also resulted in the United States flexing its muscles on the Korean Peninsula with a series of military drills with the South Koreans. In a statement on Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson declared,





The United States strongly condemns North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. […] Global action is required to stop a global threat. […] The United States seeks only the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the end of threatening actions by North Korea. As we, along with others, have made clear, we will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea.

President Trump also tweeted out his criticism:

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

….and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Following the test, North Korean state media quoted Kim Jong-Un as making some extremely provocative statements. The leader reportedly oversaw the launch and stated that the “American bastards will not be very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary.” According to the Straits Times, Jong-Un also said, “We should send them gifts once in a while to help break their boredom.” However, the North Korean state media is hardly to be trusted; previously, they’ve claimed to have discovered a unicorn lair and that former leader Kim Jong-Il shot a world record golf game — with 11 holes-in-one — on his first time playing golf.