Angry North Korean official warns the U.S. to take their nuclear threat “literally”

A North Korean official warned the UN on Wednesday that the United States should take North Korea’s threat of a hydrogen bomb test “literally.”

The network cites a “senior North Korean official” in Pyongyang who warns that DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho’s threats against the U.S. aren’t just talk. The official, identified as another diplomat in the foreign ministry, warned that Kim Jung-un is preparing to test the “strongest hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific Ocean.” North Korea has tested so many bombs that the mountain where they work on their nuclear program is on the verge of collapsing, U.S. officials say.





RARE POV: Four things President Trump can do right now to push back against North Korea

Ho has been in the news quite frequently over the past few weeks as the mouthpiece of the regime. Earlier this month, he declared that Trump had “lit the wick of war,” in response to the president’s remarks at the United Nations. He has also referred to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as a “sword of justice.”

Tensions between the hermit kingdom and the United States have been present for 50 years, but President Trump’s tenure in office has brought the two nations closer to war than they’ve been since the Korean peninsula was divided. Trump has frequently condemned the actions of the North Korean dictator and has publicly urged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to abandon diplomatic relations with Kim Jung-un.