President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons programs, but in its latest messages, the despotic nation is essentially saying the United States can’t tell it what to do.





In the United State’s new national security plans, President Trump cited the potential to use “overwhelming force” against Pyongyang should Kim Jong-un choose not to put an end to his increasing weapons tests. The UN drafted a proposal to issue new, harsher sanctions against North Korea, the BBC reported.

RELATED: After North Korea said it achieved the nuclear power to hit Washington, D.C., Donald Trump responded with this

North Korea’s foreign ministry slammed Trump in response, staying that these threats were “criminal.” The spokesman claimed that the potential security strategy was “nothing but the proclamation of aggression,” state news KCNA reported via BBC.

He additionally said that the U.S. was trying to “stifle our country and turn the entire Korean peninsula into an outpost for seeking that hegemony.”

North Korea recently vowed to retaliate once more after the United States blamed the nation for “WannaCry” ransomware attack that infected hundreds of thousands of computers around the world earlier this year.

President Trump’s homeland security adviser Thomas P. Bossert wrote in the Wall Street Journal this week that “after careful investigation,” the U.S. “publicly attributes the massive ‘WannaCry’ cyberattack to North Korea,” reported USA Today.

“The Trump administration is inciting an extremely confrontational atmosphere by even concocting a plot against us at this delicate moment when the situation on the Korean Peninsula is at the crossroads of nuclear war or peace,” a ministry spokesman said.

The mid-May cyberattack affected more than 200,000 victims across 150 countries and crippled more than 20 percent of hospitals in the United Kingdom.

The latest accusations against the communist government only heighten the tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, which have been battling for months over North Korea’s nuclear and missile program.

RELATED: Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Trump took his tough stance on North Korea to the next level when he announced his intentions to designate it a terrorist nation.

“Today, the U.S. is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. [This] should have happened a long time ago — should have happened years ago,” the president announced while speaking at a Cabinet meeting in November.

Trump said North Korea “has repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism including assassinations on foreign soil” and the designation “should have happened a long time ago.”