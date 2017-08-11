North Korea compares the United States to a “lump” they will beat to “shameful defeat”

North Korea’s state run news agency KCNA criticized President Donald Trump and his White House in a damning statement on Friday.

“We consider the U.S. no more than a lump which we can beat to a jelly any time,” the message from the government stated. The North Korean’s message came shortly before President Trump declared that the United States was “locked and loaded” should the countries decide to play war games.

The North Korean government also predicted a “shameful defeat” and “final doom” for the United States, according to CNN.





Despite the strong rhetoric from the two nations, some in the United States seem to think conflict can be avoided.

“My portfolio, my mission, my responsibility is to have military options should they be needed. However, right now, Secretary Tillerson, Ambassador Haley, you can see the American effort is diplomatically led, it has diplomatic traction, it is gaining diplomatic results,” Secretary of Defense James Mattis said this week

“The tragedy of war is well enough known, it doesn’t need another characterization beyond the fact that it would be catastrophic.”