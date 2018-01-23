Want to know what it looks and sounds like to wake up to an alert that a possible tsunami is heading your way? We’re guessing the answer is “no,” if you’re in the potential disaster zone.





But if you’re not the one in danger, curiosity might make you say “yes.”

Alaskans had to react to sirens and a robotic man voice saying “Warning: a possible tsunami is [heading towards] the Sitka area. Do not wait. Evacuate to high ground immediately.”

In case you missed it, a 7.9 magnitude earthquake shook 175 miles southeast of Kodiak, Alaska, sparking fears and warnings of a tsunami aftermath.

The more you watch the video the eerier it gets. Although the warning his since been called off, reading the live tweets of people who thought the worst at the time is also eerie.

Reactions ranged from “we’re all gonna die” to “this can’t be real” to “I’m literally getting yelled at by strangers.”

All we can say is that we hope everyone is okay, mentally, emotionally and physically.