Menu
arrest Read this Next

Police showed up to a wild Christmas beach party with gifts: pepper spray and handcuffs
Advertisement

Four people were found dead in an apartment basement in Troy, N.Y., on Tuesday the day after Christmas and police are treating the “suspicious” scene as a quadruple homicide.


RELATED: Two pit bulls kill a woman on Christmas Eve

While we do not yet know the names of victims, ages, genders or causes of the deaths, we do know that police are treating the incident as a possible quadruple homicide.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in a house in Troy, a city near Albany. The Albany Times-Union says the building’s property manager discovered the dead.

Troy Police Capt. Daniel DeWolf calls the deaths “horrible, terrible” and sad.

“The deaths appear suspicious,” he said. “It’s horrible, terrible, sad […] Especially at this time of year.”

Officers swarmed the street and cordoned off the area around the house.

A phone call to one of the home’s apartments was answered by someone who declined to comment.

WNYT was on the scene and reported that many people walked up to the cordoned off area and tearfully asked police whether the dead were their family members.

You can watch that full report below.

RELATED: Georgia baby suffocated because mom didn’t follow directions

Authorities did not comment on the nature of the deaths or identities of the deceased at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Drama erupts over a certain one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential wedding guests

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Paris Jackson shared a rare look at little brother Blanket during her family’s Christmas celebrations

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Khloe Kardashian reveals how long we have until there’s one more Kardashian in the world

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

One of “Morning Joe’s” biggest names says they “used to love” the job, but see it very differently now
Rare News

One of “Morning Joe’s” biggest names says they “used to love” the job, but see it very differently now

,
The police officer and father of 3 tragically killed on Christmas Eve has been identified
Across the U.S.A.

The police officer and father of 3 tragically killed on Christmas Eve has been identified

,
A Florida mom allegedly used her own kids to shoplift — how she reacted when caught says it all
Crime and punishment

A Florida mom allegedly used her own kids to shoplift — how she reacted when caught says it all

,
Police showed up to a wild Christmas beach party with gifts: pepper spray and handcuffs
Rare News

Police showed up to a wild Christmas beach party with gifts: pepper spray and handcuffs

,
Advertisement