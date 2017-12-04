President Donald Trump tweeted early Monday that Republican Roy Moore is the candidate “we need […] to win in Alabama,” comparing Democratic opponent Doug Jones to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).





Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama,” he began. “We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!”

Trump reiterated the idea that a vote for Jones is a vote for Pelosi and Schumer in a second tweet.

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

“Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!” he said.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Moore responded on Twitter: “Thankful for President Trump’s support. The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can’t wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp.”

Thankful for President Trump's support. The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can't wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp.#ALSEN https://t.co/pYu9h7TYVN — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

White House legislative director Marc Short told CNN that Trump was “making the case to the people of Alabama that it’s a factor to consider that not one Democrat has been able to find time to say they support” the GOP tax plan.

Short said Trump’s point is that “when allegations arise 38 years later, when Roy Moore has been a very public figure for those 38 years, he’s run multiple times statewide in Alabama, the people in Alabama have an opportunity to choose and make some decisions about Roy Moore’s character. Putting all that together, he’s encouraging the people of Alabama to make the right decision.”

