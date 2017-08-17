OKCupid takes swift action after learning a prominent white supremacist was using their site

White supremacist Christopher Cantwell, who was the subject of a recent Vice News documentary about the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally and the violence that followed, was looking for love — that is until he was banned from OKCupid on Thursday.

“We were alerted that white supremacist Chris Cantwell was on OkCupid. Within 10 minutes we banned him for life,” the company announced on Twitter before following up with, “There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love.”

“We were alerted by another dater on OkCupid who had been contacted by Cantwell recently,” Melissa Hobley, a spokeswoman for the site, confirmed the announcement. “We wasted no time ― we quickly verified that it was indeed him and shut down his account.”





OKCupid’s move comes after numerous organizations — including Spotify, Google, GoDaddy and GoFundMe — took steps to crack down on racism and the presence of white supremacists on their platforms. The company has stated that the decision came as part of their “responsibility” to care for and protect their users.

“We were public about shutting down Cantwell because we believe we have a responsibility to take a stand and set the tone,” Hobley continued. “Especially as a place where we help connect people, we have to care about who you are and your role in the community.”

Cantwell garnered media attention over the past few days after saying that President Trump’s decision to “give his daughter to a Jew” was “disgusting” in the Vice documentary. He made headlines again on Wednesday when a video of himself crying after discovering that there is an arrest warrant out for his role in the Charlottesville violence went viral.

