Police in Italy, Texas, have announced that there was a school shooting early Monday and that the suspect is custody.





There’s no word yet on casualties or details about the suspect at this time. We do know that the suspect was in custody before 8:30 a.m.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the shooting occurred at Italy High School, which is roughly 45 miles outside of Dallas.

#BREAKING: Students at Italy High School are being evacuated from their classrooms https://t.co/6W8AnCUCot pic.twitter.com/MBatuR5OAV — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) January 22, 2018

LIVE VIDEO: Massive police presence at Italy High School after reported shooting; 1 in custody: deputies https://t.co/42XJ3F1CNo pic.twitter.com/fJUqxTEG8t — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) January 22, 2018

A WFAA reporter said that at least one person, a teen girl, was shot.

#BREAKING: Teenage girl shot at Italy High School in Ellis County. Her condition is unknown. Teenage boy in custody. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) January 22, 2018

The number of wounded was said to be as many as three, but authorities did not confirm that. The school superintendent said that there was one one victim.

UPDATE: Per Italy Superintendent Joffre: There has been one victim who has been transported to the hospital. 📷: Rachelle Lee Trejo https://t.co/QCJjaPUmqY pic.twitter.com/SzhQNl4Luu — WFAA (@wfaa) January 22, 2018

BREAKING: As many as three people are hurt after a shooting at Italy High School.https://t.co/ZKjzuYVa9h — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) January 22, 2018

Ellis County police did say a media area was being set up near the scene.