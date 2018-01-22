Menu
Police in Italy, Texas, have announced that there was a school shooting early Monday and that the suspect is custody.


There’s no word yet on casualties or details about the suspect at this time. We do know that the suspect was in custody before 8:30 a.m.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the shooting occurred at Italy High School, which is roughly 45 miles outside of Dallas.

A WFAA reporter said that at least one person, a teen girl, was shot.

The number of wounded was said to be as many as three, but authorities did not confirm that. The school superintendent said that there was one one victim.

Ellis County police did say a media area was being set up near the scene.

