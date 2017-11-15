A 30-year-old woman from Milton, Fla., is in deep, deep trouble now that she has allegedly given birth to a child whose father is 14 years old.





RELATED: A 19-year-old newlywed was arrested for having a public threesome with co-workers two weeks into married life

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has filed a report detailing that a sex encounter between Tracie Casler and a 14-year-old boy occurred after a Halloween party in 2016 when the teen was “messed up,” the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Tracie Casler was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenager and then giving birth to his baby https://t.co/J79Witc3W4 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 14, 2017

Casler gave birth nine months after the encounter, a DNA test on the child was performed and the results thereof have been redacted from the police report.

The teen, police say, told investigators that he went to Casler’s house after a Halloween party, went into her room when he was “messed up” and instigated sexual contact.

He also said that it was the only time the two had sex. It’s not clear at this time what the connection between the two, if any, is.

Casler faces serious felony charges of lewd and lascivious battery and has been behind bars since Nov. 9.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen stories about crazy Florida woman sexual activity with minors. Back in May, 38-year-old mother of two Rebecca McGraw of Port St. Lucie, Florida was arrested for paying a 15-year-old boy hundreds of dollars to have sex with her “3 or 4 times.”

Police said then that McGraw paid the teen up to $300 for the sexual encounters and would, at times, let him use her credit cards and vehicle, CBS12 reported at the time.

TC Palm reported that the minor told police that after he met McGraw in 2016, “he would hang out [at her place] frequently and smoke marijuana and drink alcohol,” and that the accused eventually started paying him $100 to $300 per sex session.

He also claimed that there were at least 16 such sessions.

RELATED: Three years of sex crimes involving underage students have a teacher in a world of trouble

Messages between the two “revealed photographs of Rebecca, including very graphic and incriminating text messages.”