A comment about “compromise” led many to question John Kelly’s Civil War knowledge

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments about the Civil War led to a swift response from the internet.
“The lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War, and men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand where their conscience had them make their stand,” Kelly said while speaking on new Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle.” He also called Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an “honorable man.”
Many were quick to criticize the interview:
Others responded to Kelly’s critics, saying that his words were “misinterpreted:”
John Prideaux attempted to explain Kelly’s comments, saying in a tweet, “His view of the Civil War is consistent with what his generation was taught at school:”
Some observed that Kelly’s comments were notably similar to President Trump’s “many sides” comment following a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year.
