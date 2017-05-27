A Dallas mom who lost track of her kids found them locked in a hot car, and it was already too late

An unfortunate tragedy has struck one Dallas mom.

A mother found her young children dead in a hot car, reports CBS DFW.

Though the investigation is on-going, reports say that 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez and 16-month-old Cavanaugh Ramirez accidentally locked themselves in a car on the property. The temperature outside reached 96 degrees.

RELATED: A Texas mother withdrew her children from their school after finding her son where he didn’t belong





The mother reported the incident in the late afternoon. She said that she believed her children to be missing until she found them in the car. She broke a car window to reach them.

Emergency services came and pronounced the children dead nearly half an hour later.