A Houston representative isn’t letting racist voicemails stop him from fighting for America

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) shared some of the nasty responses he received after calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

At a town hall, Green played a series of racist voicemails using slurs and calling for him to be lynched.

.@RepAlGreen plays racist calls after his speech on impeachment of #DonaldTrump at a packed townhall w/ supporters #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow pic.twitter.com/awDmzGjJCn — Mustafa Tameez (@MustafaTameez) May 20, 2017

On Monday, Green addressed the messages on “CNN Newsroom.”

"We're going to stay the course" @RepAlGreen, received racially charged threats after calling for @potus impeachment https://t.co/heAMDjLIrj — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 22, 2017

Green said that the voicemails were turned over, an investigation launched and that the calls to his office were being monitored.





“I won’t be turned around,” he promised. “We’re going to stay the course.”