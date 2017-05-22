A Houston representative isn’t letting racist voicemails stop him from fighting for America

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) shared some of the nasty responses he received after calling for President Trump’s impeachment.
At a town hall, Green played a series of racist voicemails using slurs and calling for him to be lynched.
On Monday, Green addressed the messages on “CNN Newsroom.”
Green said that the voicemails were turned over, an investigation launched and that the calls to his office were being monitored.
“I won’t be turned around,” he promised. “We’re going to stay the course.”