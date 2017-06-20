A shocking political ad in the Georgia special election ties the Democrat in the race to the Scalise shooting

A shocking new television ad in the Georgia special election links the attempted murder of Steve Scalise to Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, and appears to promise more violence if Ossof is elected.

A voiceover says:

“The unhinged left is endorsing and applauding shooting Republicans. When will it stop? It won’t if Jon Ossof wins on Tuesday, because the same unhinged leftists cheering last week’s shooting are all backing Jon Ossof.”

The ad goes on to tell the viewer to “Stop Jon Ossof” and “Stop Nancy Pelosi” and urges the viewer to vote for Republican candidate Karen Handel.





Rep. Steve Scalise has not been released from the hospital yet. He is still recovering from last week’s shooting at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Both Karen Handel and Jon Ossof have denounced the ad, which debuted just two days before Georgians are scheduled to vote in an unexpectedly close and exorbitantly expensive election that’s attracted national attention from both parties, including President Donald Trump.

Handel spokesperson Kate Constantini said the ad was “disturbing and disgusting” in a statement released on Saturday. “For any group to use the shootings this week for political or personal benefit is shameful. This group should be ashamed,” she said, per ABC News. Handel has now personally called for the ad to be taken down, calling it “disgusting.”

“The man is fighting for his life. I think it’s disgusting to politicize it,” said Ossof. He’s called for the ad to be taken down.

The ad is paid for by Principled Leadership Fund, a Super PAC from Tallahassee, FL. According to Federal Election Commission filings tabulated by OpenSecrets, most major donors are from Florida, with a handful from Georgia. They raised just over $86,000 for the 2016 cycle; it’s not yet reported how much they raised and spent on this ad.