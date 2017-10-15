After an uncomfortable silence, “SNL” finally addresses one of the biggest scandals of the past two weeks

One week after weathering criticism that they deliberately avoided the Harvey Weinstein scandal entirely, last night’s Saturday Night Live took on the man accused of sexual abuse and misconduct with dozens of women in multiple segments.

In another of the show’s “film panel” segments, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Debette Goldry to hit the men who were silent about men like Harvey Weinstein.

RELATED: A big scandal went untouched by “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night shows

“I had one meeting with Harvey, ok,” she began. “I was invited to his hotel room. When I arrived he was naked, hanging upside down from a monkey bar. He tried to trick me into thinking his genitals were actually his face.”





Blasting the industry’s decades of silence, McKinnon added later in the segment. “We had a secret code among us actresses… ‘He raped me.’ That way, if any men were listening they’d tune us right out.”

Weekend Update piled on the Weinstein criticism.

“Apple has announced that it will add hundreds of new emojis… including a person at a spa, a vomiting face, and a shushing finger, finally giving emoji fans the ability to describe what it was like to work for Harvey Weinstein,” began co-host Colin Jost. “He doesn’t need sex rehab. He needs a specialized facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it’s a prison.”

“This is a tough spot for a comedian,” added co-host Michael Che. “It’s so hard to make jokes about sexual assault but it’s so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this. I mean, he looks like chewed bubblegum rolled in cat hair.”

Saturday Night Live is the latest to take on the scandal. After silence in the immediate aftermath of the news, every one of the late-night shows finally addressed Weinstein’s misconduct on Monday of last week.