An NBC executive responded to President Trump’s crass tweet about “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski

President Trump went to a whole other level during his latest attacks on the cast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” particularly co-host Mika Brzezinski. Trump called Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and “crazy” just before accusing her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion.

Mark Kornblau, NBCUniversal News Group’s senior vice president of communications, said that the attacks were not even deserving of a response:

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

“Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States,'” he tweeted.





@POTUS tweets this morning are not just beneath the dignity of the office, they are beneath the dignity of The Office. pic.twitter.com/QQFOU355lp — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski also made sure to stand up for herself: