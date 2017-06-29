An NBC executive responded to President Trump’s crass tweet about “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Andrew Toth/Getty Images
The media

An NBC executive responded to President Trump’s crass tweet about “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski

Article will continue after advertisement

President Trump went to a whole other level during his latest attacks on the cast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” particularly co-host Mika Brzezinski. Trump called Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and “crazy” just before accusing her of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on a past occasion.

Mark Kornblau, NBCUniversal News Group’s senior vice president of communications, said that the attacks were not even deserving of a response:

“Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, ‘it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States,'” he tweeted.


RELATED: Sean Hannity was pretty upset over Ann Coulter’s latest critique of him

Brzezinski also made sure to stand up for herself:

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement