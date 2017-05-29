CNN reporter perfectly explains the problem with the mainstream media

One of President Donald Trump’s most vocal grievances as commander-in-chief is that he is treated unfairly by the mainstream media. He has talked about it extensively in interviews and tweeted about it on more than one occasion, even suggesting that he should eliminate press briefings in the future.

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Though many on the left decry Trump’s assertion that the mainstream media is “fake news,” one CNN reporter recently took the time to diagnose the mainstream media’s messaging problems with American conservatives — and it turns out President Trump isn’t totally off base with his assertions about big mainstream media outlets.





CNN’s senior reporter for media and politics, Dylan Byers didn’t outright concede that the media is biased, but admitted that the media has a tendency to report stories from a progressive point of view. Byers explained that many in the news industry are trying to bridge the gap that exists between the media and conservatives, but it’s a very difficult thing to accomplish when there is such distrust.

“On occasion, more than the media would probably like to admit, we have not told the story of conservative Americans — disenfranchised Americans — who believe that they are losing their country,” Byers explained. “The story we have largely been telling is a story that is more or less in step with the arc of history as defined by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

“That doesn’t mean we favor them to win,” the reporter added. “It just means that that sort of vision of a progressive future — a global future — and that is not one that resonates with so many conservative American voters.”

Byers also explained that exploiting that rift was part of what made Donald Trump’s presidential campaign so successful.