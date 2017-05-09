Condoleezza Rice explains on “The View” why America shouldn’t worry so much about Russia

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice appeared on ABC’s “The View” as a Tuesday guest to speak about her new book, “Democracy,” along with Russian interference in the election and President Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg asked Rice to comment on attempts from members of former President Obama’s administration to warn Trump about hiring Michael Flynn. Flynn, the former National Security Adviser, resigned only a few weeks into his tenure after admitting he had misled the White House about his communications with Russia’s American ambassador.

“I don’t know what those conversations were really like, so I’m not going to go there,” she answered. She praised H.R. McMaster, Flynn’s replacement, and the rest of the national security team. She did not outwardly criticize Trump, instead choosing to focus on his progress in office.

Joy Behar asked Rice about Russian influence and interference in the election.

“Don’t let him get the satisfaction of thinking we don’t believe our own elections to be legitimate,” she said of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rice also recalled a moment where Putin tried to intimidate her during a talk by standing over her. She said that she met his challenge by squaring herself up. “I’m 5-foot-10 in heels. He’s not,” she recalled in amusement.

The former Secretary of State encouraged the women to not let Putin intimidate them.

While talking about Trump, Behar informed Rice that he made her “love George Bush.”

“Joy, I’ve been here with you a couple times. I never thought I’d hear you say that,” Rice joked.