Eric Bolling speaks out while Fox News investigates allegations that he sent genital pictures to colleagues

On Friday, Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post reported what had previously been only a whispered rumor among D.C. social circles — women claim that Fox News host Eric Bolling has sexually harassed them and sent them photos of his privates.

“The women, who are Bolling’s current and former Fox colleagues, concluded the message was from him because they recognized his number from previous work-related and informal interactions. The messages were sent several years ago, on separate occasions,” Ali reported.

As news of the allegations against Bolling broke, Fox News took Bolling off the air and removed his name from some of their promotional materials.

“We are investigating this matter and, all claims will be taken into account,” a Fox News spokesman said in a statement to the press.

On Monday morning, Bolling posted a note on Twitter thanking those who had stood by him during his personally difficult time.

Overwhelmed by all the support I have received. Thank you I look forward to clearing my name asap — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) August 7, 2017

Though Ali and the Huffington Post did not name any of Bolling’s accusers, one woman has come forward and detailed her alleged harassment from the host. Former Fox News guest Caroline Heldman, currently an associate professor at Occidental College, claimed that Bolling had repeatedly made sexual advances on her.