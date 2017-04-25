Following Bill O’Reilly’s exit, Fox News is reportedly making some administrative changes

The departures of former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly following various accusations of sexual harassment have seemingly led to some administrative changes at the network.

The Wrap reports that Fox News will require its employees to attend one hour of sensitivity training, contributors and freelancers included. An email requiring the session was sent by Kevin Lord, the recently hired head of human resources.

“It is critical that everyone attends to ensure that we maintain a professional workplace,” he reportedly wrote in an email. Also according to The Wrap, a spokeswoman has informed that at least 96 percent of the company has completed the session.

When former “Outnumbered” host Andrea Tantaros sued Fox News for sexual harassment last year, she did not mince words when describing the company: “Fox News masquerades as a defender of traditional family values, but behind the scenes, it operates like a sex-fueled, Playboy Mansion-like cult, steeped in intimidation, indecency and misogyny.”