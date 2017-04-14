Fox News aired footage of the MOAB bomb and squeezed every ounce of America out of the clip

On Friday morning’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” Fox News producers added an extra dose of Americana to a clip of a recent bomb strike in Afghanistan. Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” played over a clip of a GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast bomb (MOAB) falling onto an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan.

The “Mother of All Bombs” is the largest non-nuclear weapon ever fired dropped by the United States military.

Fox host: Dropping MOAB is "what freedom looks like, that's the red, white, and blue."

Geraldo: It's one of my favorite things to watch. pic.twitter.com/E5X2lmTnSE — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 14, 2017

“And it feels like the whole wide world is raining down on you/Brought to you Courtesy of the Red White and Blue,” Keith could be heard singing in his song.





Fox’s Brian Kilmeade seemed pleased as punch about the bomb.

RELATED: Here’s the first footage of the “Mother of All Bombs” dropped in Afghanistan

“That’s what happens when a 21 thousand bomb, uh, a 21 thousand pound bomb explodes in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region where at least 36 ISIS fighters have lost their life,” Kilmeade said.

Guest Geraldo Rivera later added that one of his favorite things to watch is bombs being dropped on bad guys.

Despite not supporting President Donald Trump, Toby Keith performed at a concert prior to his inauguration ceremony in early 2017.

Keith has stated that he was raised a Democrat, and often appears at Republican functions because they pay well.

“It was just a paid party for the sponsors, just a private party for 1,200 people,” Keith said of his appearance at a Republican National Convention. Keith told the Chicago Tribune that he was paid a “buttload of money,” to perform and would have done the same for Democrats.