Here’s what Fox News told employees about Bill O’Reilly’s exit from the network

Shortly after news of Bill O’Reilly’s exit from Fox News was confirmed, a 21st Century Fox statement to employees circulated among members of the press.

The letter bore the signatures of Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son’s Lachlan and James.

“This decision follows an extensive review done in collaboration with outside counsel,” the Murdochs wrote.

The letter hailed O’Reilly as one of the “most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news.”





O’Reilly joined Fox News in 1996. His coveted 8 p.m. slot on the network will be taken up by fellow Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson.