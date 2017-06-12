Ivanka Trump says she wasn’t expecting such a “level of viciousness” when her father won the presidency

First Daughter Ivanka Trump got more than she feels she bargained for when her father won the presidential election.

Making a Monday morning appearance on “FOX & Friends,” Trump spoke of the administration’s plans to address the working class. She then noted that she didn’t expect such negativity towards her father after his win:

“It is hard,” she said. “There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I wasn’t expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy.”

Trump also said, “I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”





Though Trump wasn’t expecting such vitriol, it comes as no surprise that there are those who have reacted to the president’s constant and undiplomatic insults with disdain.

More of Trump’s interview can be viewed below: