President Trump tweeted a criticism of CNN, so the anchors decided to address him on the air

President Trump shared his disdain for the mainstream media on Twitter early Tuesday morning.
The president didn’t mince his words, calling out specific news outlets in a follow-up:
Just afterward, CNN’s “New Day” crew noticed that the president mentioned their network during their segment:
“Did he just tweet? Did I feel something?” asked CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Co-anchor Chris Cuomo, who noted that Trump often watched the show, joked that the tweet was addressed to Stelter and his new baby. He then read the actual tweet live.
Georgetown Washington University’s Frank Sesno noted that the president’s use of social media “works with his 30 million followers” and “unsettled Washington.”