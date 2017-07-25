Protesters interrupted Senate proceedings right before a huge vote on health care

Protestors swarmed the Senate visitor’s gallery ahead of a vote on whether or not senators will debate legislation that would repeal and possibly replace the Affordable Care Act.

As the votes began, protestor broke the gallery rules to chant “Kill the bill” and “Shame” at the senators:

WATCH: Protesters chant, "Kill the bill! Don't kill us!" as Congress begins vote to debate GOP health care bill. https://t.co/EPd0rKsmAp — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 25, 2017

RELATED: A hot mic catches Susan Collins going in on the congressman who thought he might challenge her to a duel

Protestors were escorted by Capitol Police outside of the gallery and into the hall for the disruption:



