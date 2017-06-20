Sean Spicer let reporters know whether or not the rumors of his exit are true

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wants people to know that he’s not going anywhere today.

Rumors have swirled for months that the administration is eyeing Spicer’s replacement, the most recent of them circulating this week. POLITICO reported on Monday that talks with Spicer’s potential replacement have been underway.

Speaking at a Tuesday White House press briefing, Spicer answered questions about the report:

On reports his role is changing, @PressSec says, "I'm right here…when we have an announcement of a personnel nature, we'll let you know." pic.twitter.com/UA6FUP2xUJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 20, 2017

Spicer said that there was no secret that there were openings in the administration’s communications team, including a vacancy left by former Communications Director Mike Dubke’s resignation.

“When we have an announcement of a personnel nature, we’ll let you know,” he added.

Just a day before, Spicer held an off-camera press briefing. Reporters were not allowed to broadcast audio or video.

Spicer also addressed the transparency and accessibility of the White House communications team during Tuesday’s press briefing: