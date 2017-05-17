The first congressman has called for the impeachment of President Trump following a bombshell memo

Former FBI Director James Comey is said to have a damning memo detailing President Trump’s reported attempt to end the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned only a few weeks into his tenure after admitting he had misled the White House about his communications with Russia’s American ambassador.

Various congressmen have begun to speak of accountability or impeachment.

In fact, Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) became the first congressman to call for impeachment on Wednesday following the memo:

CLIP: @RepAlGreen: "I rise today…to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice." pic.twitter.com/k3OMGcZbEF — CSPAN (@cspan) May 17, 2017

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today with a sense of responsibility and duty to the people who have elected me, a sense of duty to this country, a sense of duty to the Constitution of the United States of America,” he said. “I rise today to call for the impeachment of the President of the United States of America for obstruction of justice.

Green said that his call was not for “political purpose,” but of a dedication to the founding principles of the country.

The Texas representative reminded those present that no one, even the president, was “above the law.”

Green went on to state that Trump fired Comey in the midst of an investigation into Trump’s administration, something that Trump cited in Comey’s firing letter.

“I have not talked to another person in Congress about this,” he added. Green said that it was up to his colleagues to make their own decisions in the controversy. “This is about my position.”

“The president must be impeached,” he repeated.

He is not the only congressman who is noting the severity of the allegations.

Republican Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) was reported to have said that if the allegations are found to be correct, there would be a solid argument for the impeachment of Trump: