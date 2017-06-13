Usually singled out by President Trump, NBC’s Katy Tur is now facing harsh criticism from one of her parents

NBC’s Katy Tur spent part of 2016 being singled out by President Trump on the campaign trail, but the latest criticism against her hit a little closer to home.

Tur’s mother, transgender reporter Hanna Zoey Tur, wrote a Facebook post accusing her daughter of being transphobic, reports Mediaite.

“My daughter Katy said she’s ‘terrified’ to meet me,” she wrote. “It’s been 1,500 days since she last saw me and told me I was a terrible father after having just come out.”





“Truth is my daughter does not support the LGBT community,” the scalding post continued, also accusing of Tur of being influenced by “these alt-right times” and caring more about her journalism career.

She then apologized for her daughter’s actions.