When Ted Nugent said he’d do anything for America, one MSNBC commentator pointed out that he wasn’t always so patriotic

Musician Ted Nugent is certainly no stranger to odd displays of patriotism.
On Wednesday morning, Nugent appeared on a “FOX & Friends” to discuss a potential run for Senate.
“There’s no limit to what I’d be willing to do to help make this country great,” he said.
Fox News tweeted a link to Nugent’s interview along with the quote.
That’s when MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who loves to dabble in online savagery, reminded Nugent that he was ALSO popular for allegedly crapping his pants to avoid the Vietnam draft:
People were in awe of the swipe:
Others argued about Nugent’s service in the thread: