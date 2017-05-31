When Ted Nugent said he’d do anything for America, one MSNBC commentator pointed out that he wasn’t always so patriotic

Musician Ted Nugent is certainly no stranger to odd displays of patriotism.

On Wednesday morning, Nugent appeared on a “FOX & Friends” to discuss a potential run for Senate.

“There’s no limit to what I’d be willing to do to help make this country great,” he said.

Fox News tweeted a link to Nugent’s interview along with the quote.

Ted Nugent: There's 'no limit to what I'd be willing to do to help make this country great' #ProudAmerican https://t.co/XWDwdpqrkv — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2017

That’s when MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who loves to dabble in online savagery, reminded Nugent that he was ALSO popular for allegedly crapping his pants to avoid the Vietnam draft:

Except serve in Vietnam. https://t.co/mg81P5dkj7 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 31, 2017

People were in awe of the swipe:

Damn, @TedNugent, this is a scorcher. You okay over there? Remember to run cool water over the burn area. — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) May 31, 2017

maybe smear a little covfefe on it, too. pic.twitter.com/8ZxgKn2PGu — Amie ResistanceNPS (@chronic_mom) May 31, 2017

Others argued about Nugent’s service in the thread: