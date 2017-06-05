White House drama adds a new character as Kellyanne Conway’s husband criticizes President Trump

George Conway, husband of Special Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, reactivated a long dormant Twitter account this week to toss criticism at his wife’s boss. On the same day that his wife hit the talk show circuit to knock the media for their focus on Trump’s Twitter account, George Conway seemed to critique Trump’s usage of the social media site.

“The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.” Trump wrote on Friday.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

In response, Conway explained that Trump’s tweets only hurt his attempts at creating policy.

“These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won’t help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad.”

Conway recently withdrew his name from consideration for a position in the Department of Justice. He was a rumored finalist to head the Office of the Solicitor General, the same office whose mission he believes Trump is harming. Several journalists, including Jonathan Swan of AXIOS, confirmed that the account the message came from belonged to George Conway.