Twitter deletes Trump’s account — but it’s not gone yet

For about 10 minutes tonight, the Twitter account associated with President Donald Trump disappeared — prompting celebration and speculation, primarily among Twitter-obsessed journalists who would notice something as small as an 11-minute Twitter outage.

When one of Trump’s 41 million Twitter followers (or anyone else) went to his account, they just saw a message that said “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Wait, Trump's twitter account has disappeared. Is this how we do coups now? https://t.co/4rL1zGXicV — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 2, 2017

Trump's Twitter account has vanished pic.twitter.com/B0hQpBO9OW — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 2, 2017

Did someone end TRUMP on TWITTER? pic.twitter.com/mUMweetSA9 — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 2, 2017

Trump's twitter account was gone for 10 minutes. I bet Mueller was backing it up as exhibit A. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 2, 2017





According to screenshots, it was gone, like it never existed. Then, as quietly as it went out, it came back.

But wait! After fielding questions about the outage, there’s an explanation — and it seems that someone at Twitter actually pulled the plug on the President’s Twitter account. In a statement, Twitter wrote:

“Earlier today @ realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Some speculated that Trump’s Twitter had finally been taken down after numerous tweets that would seem to contradict Twitter’s terms of service, including some of his tweets about nuclear war with North Korea.

Perhaps the employee read the terms of service and realized Trump has been in violation for almost one year — Mark Childress (@markchildress) November 3, 2017