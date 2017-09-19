A family says a jogger they call “The Mad Pooper” keeps defecating outside their house

A family in Colorado Springs, Colo., claims a female jogger is defecating near their doorstep and won’t stop.

The family calls the woman “The Mad Pooper.” In an interview with KKTV, homeowner Cathy Budde couldn’t help but laugh in disgust as she said, “It’s not like it’s private. People can see you. We’re seeing her.”

She said her kids were first to see the woman make the sidewalk her personal potty.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!”’ Budde said. “So I come outside, and I’m like, ‘Oh dear goodness, are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”





Budde said she figured the woman was “mortified” about surely having an accident and would surely come back and clean it up, but according to Budde, the woman has kept doing it for about seven weeks.

According to the KKTV report, the jogger has also been seen pooping in a Walgreens parking lot and in nearby backyards. Budde points out the presence of bathrooms close by at a park and a gas station where the woman could easily go to relieve herself.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the situation, Deadspin confirmed.

“It’s just not a natural thing we would do in our society, to drop your trousers and, uh, and relieve yourself right there, when you know there’s people around,” Mark Odette, who was visiting the nearby park, told KKTV.

Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said he’s never seen such a thing.

“For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me,” he said.