A man allegedly threatened to sic his pit bull on a woman who turned down his advances at a hotel

A North Carolina man visiting the Florida Keys allegedly made a drunken pass at a 19-year-old hotel clerk, who promptly turned down the unwanted advance. After being rejected, the man allegedly threatened to unleash his pit bull on her.

RELATED: Passenger insists her friend is too drunk to drive and the driver does the unthinkable

Robert Meadows, 35, was arrested by officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who responded to a “hysterical and shaking” 19-year-old front-desk employee at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Marathon at 4:20 a.m., according to the police report.





According to Deputy Matthew Corry, the woman, Osmin Lindsay, locked herself in in the manager’s office after Meadows offered her $20 to come back to his room, according to the police report. Lindsay told the officer that Meadows became upset that his advances were denied and that he told her he was going back to his room to fetch his pit bull to attack her.

She said the man returned with his white pit bull, and the canine jumped on the front desk with its front paws. Before Meadows left for his room, he told the young lady that he was in the military and has killed before, Corry wrote in the police report.

Lindsay ran into the manager’s office and locked the door. She called 911 and soon after Meadows began pounding on the door. She told him she called the police, at which point he left the lobby area. When police showed up, Corry found him in the hallway, unable to explain what had happened.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf’s latest explosion, calling a bartender a “f—ing racist,” could see him shelling out big bucks

Meadows, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin, was charged with assault and booked into the Marathon jail. He was released on his own recognizance.

SPCA Executive Director Tammy Fox said the pit bull and another mixed breed dog were seized and brought to the Marathon shelter.