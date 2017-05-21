Akron police search for woman they say did a poor job of robbing a video store

Akron, Ohio, police are looking for Denise Myles in connection with a recent robbery of a video store. But they didn’t come up with her name from a witness description, a camera or any detective work.

Nope. Akron police say Myles used her real phone number at the store to take out a DVD rental just before the robbery. Police say Myles was shopping for a DVD to rent and gave her phone number to the cashier to look up her account.

As the cashier searched their system, Denise Myles allegedly slid a note across the counter indicating that she had a gun and demanding money. The police report states that an employee speculates that Myles was merely using a hand concealed under her sweatshirt to resemble a gun, according to Cleveland.com.

The robbery took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at the Family Video in Akron. Police say Myles got away with about $276 and is currently on the run. She is 5’4″ and about 200lbs.