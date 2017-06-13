Angry her boyfriend made her come home from a bar, this woman went way overboard with her revenge

A Texas woman has been arrested and charged with murdering her boyfriend because he was being a “jerk.”

Laura Flores-Messick, 30, was taken into custody on Sunday after her boyfriend’s mother called the police. Reportedly, the mother of Chason Montez-Deoca, 40, was on the phone with him when she heard Flores-Messick yelling and making threats in the background. When authorities arrived, it was unfortunately too late.

RELATED: With a name like “Trigger,” you’d think this guy would be better with a gun

When investigators asked Flores-Messick about the incident, she allegedly admitted to shooting and then cutting Montez-Deoca’s neck with a knife, saying that she was thinking about “what a jerk he is” at the time of the murder. She was reportedly upset that he had made her leave a bar and told investigators that she left the home unaware if the victim was still alive and did not call for medical help out of fear that she would be arrested.





Montez-Deoca was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq briefly before leaving the military in 2013. Flores-Messick is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Memorial outside the home of Chason Monetz-Deoca. SAPD says he was brutally murdered by his girlfriend-Laura Messick, over wknd pic.twitter.com/l2297NtuvI — Amanda Weber (@amandawebertv) June 12, 2017

RELATED: Someone found a human head on a porch and dialed 911 — hours later, a burnt torso was found a half mile away