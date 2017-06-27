Man gets a vasectomy just so he can have unprotected sex with a pre-teen girl — then the cops shut it all down

A 55-year-old man from Phoenix, Ariz., who believed he was about to get an opportunity to have sex with a pre-teen girl being offered up by psycho parents actually admitted to police that he got a vasectomy so that the extremely illicit sexual encounter could be unprotected.

David Hogan, you’ve got some explaining to do.

ABC 15 reported that Hogan was arrested by undercover cops on June 20 he believed were the parents of a young girl they were offering up for sex at the price of $60.





Hogan had reportedly responded to an online advertisement and began discussing the price with the officers.

A dark meeting was set up at a parking lot in Phoenix, but Hogan soon found out that he would be going to jail instead of having sex with a child.

More troubling than anything is that Hogan admitted that he has tried to have sex with children “multiple times” over the years.

Hogan now faces charges of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and child prostitution.