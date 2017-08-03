A man was allegedly caught at a screening of “The Emoji Movie” with his hand down his pants

Parents received a rude awakening during an opening-day screening of “The Emoji Movie,” a film for kids, when a man was caught playing with himself inside the theater.

A mom with her children and friends spotted the culprit with his pants unbuttoned, zipper undone and hand down his pants at a theater in Howell, N.J. According to police, the man was seated in the back row of the theater.

RELATED: A bike path in Houston’s Memorial Park has become a strange destination for perverts seeking the “thrill of getting caught”





The woman quickly alerted the theater’s management, and the man was escorted out of the theater. However, police were not called immediately, and the man went on his way.

RELATED: A Florida church’s music director is in jail after a coworker went to pull a prank on his laptop and made a nasty discovery

The police were called later that day and have since asked for help from the public to identify the man. He is described as being in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and black pants.