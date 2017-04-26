Ohio police rescue a woman held captive in a pit inside a shed behind a suspect’s house

After police had surrounded his home with guns drawn for four hours, Dennis Dunn casually walked out. That’s when Ohio law enforcement found a woman trapped in a pit inside a shed behind the home.

Dunn, who is known to have mental health problems, was arrested Wednesday and charged with the kidnapping of a 30-year-old woman who has not been identified, according to WLWT. Police found the woman in a hole covered with wood and other heavy objects. She was unable to speak and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The pit was about 40 inches deep and 2 feet wide, and was described as “tight quarters” by the police, according to WLWT.

The woman has been released from the hospital. Her mother reported her missing to the police just a few hours before officers surrounded Dunn’s home.

According to Fox 19, a neighbor heard cries coming from the shed and called the police. The officer who first arrived heard the cries as well and found the woman being held captive. The station reported that Dunn had been arrested earlier this month and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. The station reported that he heard voices and believed people were trying to get into his home.

“The responding officer ordered Dunn to drop the firearm,” Police Chief Scott Reinbolt told the Wilmigton Journal News, which reported neighbors saw Dunn in the front yard holding a pistol. “He did not immediately comply and was given additional orders to do so by the officer. He finally set the gun down on a lawn chair on the porch.

“It would appear to me that Mr. Dunn is in need of some sort of psychiatric treatment,” Reinbolt continued. “He was taken to a mental health provider in order to receive that treatment. Within 24 hours he was released but continues to exhibit the same symptoms.”