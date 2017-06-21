Someone set the memorial of a 17-year-old girl, killed in a horrific act of violence, on fire

Nabra Hassanen of Fairfax, Va. was only 17 years old when she was murdered in a road rage incident on Sunday. A memorial for Hassanen was set up at the Dupont Circle Memorial Fountain in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, South Carolina resident and 24-year-old Jonathan Soloman set her memorial on fire, reports Fox 5 DC.

DC Fire extinguished the flames around 8:30 in the morning while DC Police arrested Soloman in connection.

#BREAKING: Arrest made after memorial for #NabraHassanen set on fire in Dupont Circle https://t.co/fLqzAuFZou pic.twitter.com/umExBmM5gA — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 21, 2017

The incident occurred only hours before Hassanen’s funeral.

Earlier this week, Fairfax County police arrested 22-year-old Darwin Martinex Torres for Hassanen’s murder.

Hassanen encountered Torres when she was walking with a group of her friends to All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) Center, one of the largest mosques in the country. One of the teenagers riding a bicycle in the nearly 15-person group got into an argument with Torres, who was driving at the time.

It was said that Torres later caught up with the group brandishing a baseball bat. After hitting Hassanen on the head, Torres put her in his vehicle and drove away. He then assaulted her again at another location in Loudon County.

Hassanen’s lifeless body was later found in a pond.