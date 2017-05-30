The owner of an assisted living center did the unthinkable when he called a female employee into his office

The owner of Osprey Health Care Center, an assisted living home in St. Petersburg, Fla., is facing serious charges after sexual assaulting a female employee.

Enrique De La Piedra reportedly called a female employee into his office where he then locked the door and sexually assaulted her, reports WFLA.

De Le Piedra admitted to the details of the assault but claimed that it was a consensual act.

“It just doesn’t seem like it could possibly be true,” neighbor Pat Donohoe said. “He and his wife are good Christian people. They do a lot of volunteer mission work internationally around the world to help poor and sick people, and they do it out of their own pocket and expense.”

Pastor Jason Roberts of the co-located Cornerstone Community Church also spoke to De Le Piedra’s character.

“He’s a wonderful man as far as I know. If what he’s accused of actually happened, it’s a real shock to me and I’m sure would be to everybody,” he said.

De Le Piedra has since been arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment.