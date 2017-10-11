Would-be model struck a man in a wheelchair then fled; now she has to answer for his death

Four days after she allegedly hit and killed a man in a motorized wheelchair, Christina Carroll of Florence, Ala., turned herself in on Tuesday.

Carroll, 26, now faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to AL.com.

Woman arrested in connection to hit and run that killed a man in a wheelchair https://t.co/N3L6OVrJyQ pic.twitter.com/G3hzD4guPN — WHNT (@whnt) October 11, 2017

After Carroll’s SUV struck Kevin Doherty, 57, he was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

Carroll is an aspiring model who expresses interest in modeling for charities, according to the Daily Mail. Various tips led authorities to Carroll. It is not clear at this time how much time behind bars she could face.