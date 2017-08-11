A criminal investigation has been started for singer R. Kelly’s alleged “cult”

A few weeks ago, two sets of parents alleged that R&B singer R. Kelly had been “holding their daughters against their will in a ‘cult.'” Reports that Kelly had several women living in properties he rented in Chicago and Atlanta emerged from the parents and members of Kelly’s entourage, saying that he “control[led] all aspects of their lives.”

Reports that Kelly had several women living in properties he rented in Chicago and Atlanta emerged from the parents and members of Kelly’s entourage, saying that he “control[led] all aspects of their lives.”

RELATED: Actress Leah Remini says actress Elisabeth Moss can’t talk to her due to her speaking out against the Church of Scientology.





According to TMZ, an official in Atlanta is now calling for a criminal investigation. Fulton County Chairman John Eaves said the Johns Creek Police Department has “uncovered new evidence against the singer.” While he’s “unclear” what the evidence is, he said, “It’s enough for the D.A.’s office to jump on the case.”

R. Kelly has already spoken out against the rumors, while one of the women allegedly held captive, 21-year-old Jocelyn Savage, denied the allegations as well. Savage told TMZ, ” I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is OK with me.”