A father and daughter of the Kennedy clan get a visit from police over noise complaints

Matthew “Max” Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the Massachusetts town of Barnstable’s noise law. Both were later released on their own recognizance, according to Barnstable police, the Boston Herald reported.

Police officers responded to a home near the family compound in Hyannis Port early Sunday morning on noise complaints over a loud party and fireworks, according to police.





Matthew Kennedy, the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court.

Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned at a later date. The Herald reported that it was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.