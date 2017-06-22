A juror from Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial has come forward and shed light on how it ended in a mistrial

A juror from Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial is opening up about what really went on in the deliberation room.

In a new interview with ABC News, the juror revealed that after several grueling hours of deliberations, 10 out of 12 jury members agreed Cosby was guilty on two counts, and on the third, only one jury member believed he was guilty.

On the first count, 10 out of 12 members decided Cosby was guilty of digitally penetrating Andrea Constand without her consent and on the second count, that was Constand was unconscious during Cosby’s act, the juror revealed that it was 11 to 1 to acquit. As for the third count that accused Cosby of drugging Constand without her knowledge, the juror said that they were deadlocked 10 to 2 in favor of a guilty verdict.





According to the juror, the two holdout members were “not moving, no matter what.”

Since Constand came forward with her allegations, as many as 60 other women have made similar accusations about the actor. The juror said that the allegations made by other women were not a factor in the deliberation room. Someone did reportedly bring it up at one point, but the conversation was quickly shut down.

“We never brought anything outside in,” the juror explained. “Never. Not once. If somebody would mention something, we would cut them off.”

According to the unnamed juror, the jury initially voted in a non-binding poll to find Cosby not guilty of aggravated indecent assault.

The jury continued deliberations to attempt to come to a unanimous decision but ultimately gave up hope of every getting out of the deadlock situation.

“There was no budging,” the juror claimed after the first 30 hours of deliberation which ended in a deadlock.

Tensions in the deliberation room continued to rise as the hours went on.

“People couldn’t even pace,” the juror said. “They were just literally walking in circles where they were standing because they were losing their minds. People would just start crying out of nowhere, we wouldn’t even be talking about [the case] — and people would just start crying.”

One man reportedly punched the concrete wall.

“I think he broke his pinky knuckle,” the jury said. “If we kept going, there was definitely going to be a fight. They had five sheriff’s deputies at the door, and they could hear us, and they kept coming in because they thought we were already fighting.”

The juror reportedly refused to further comment on what exactly was discussed in the room but did give the personal opinion that while Constand may not have known what Cosby was giving her, “She did take them, and he didn’t force them on her.”

“I think that he gave [the pills] to her, and then later when he saw what was up, maybe he figured, ‘Maybe I’ll do something,'” the juror said.

District Attorney Kevin Steele reportedly plans to retry the case.